First Baylor, Scott & White system baby of 2025 brings new beginnings for North Texas family If New Year's Eve is about celebrating, New Year's Day is about new beginnings. "We saw the New Year's celebrations last night and everything, and then boom," said Kimberly Gonzales. That "boom" wasn't from fireworks. Inside room 309 at Baylor Scott & White's All Saints Medical Center, Gonzales didn't waste any time on her new start.