First Alert Weather: Heat advisory extended through Monday A heat advisory is now in effect from Sunday at 1:00 p.m. to Monday at 9:00 p.m. for the southern portion of North Texas, including Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwell and Parker counites. Meanwhile, there are chances for storms across the northern half Sunday morning, with isolated storms possible in the afternoon. a href=“https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/heat-advisory-for-southern-north-texas-storm-chances-for-northern-region/”Click here for more./a