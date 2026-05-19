First Alert Weather Day active with Tuesday storms possible in North Texas Tuesday in North Texas got off to a cloudy and muggy start in the morning with temperatures hitting within 70-80 degrees. Dewpoints are in the middle 70s for most locations which is why it feels very humid. It is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for strong to severe storms capable of producing large hail (quarter to golf ball sized) and damaging winds. The tornado risk for today is very low, but you'll want to grab the rain gear as you head out the door.