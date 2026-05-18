First Alert Weather Day active for Monday, Tuesday amid severe storm chances in North Texas A dryline and shortwave will lead to the possibility of a few isolated strong storms popping up on Monday afternoon. The threat of storms is conditional and very dependent if the storms can break a capping inversion. Some cities could see the potential of severe weather, while others may not get a drop of rain. Those who do see a storm will likely see it in the late afternoon and early evening; anything that flares up will fizzle out after dark.