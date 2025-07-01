Firearms will remain banned at the State Fair of Texas for the time being Firearms will remain prohibited at the State Fair of Texas after a Dallas County judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging the ban. The lawsuit, aimed at lifting the restriction, argued that the City of Dallas and the State Fair were infringing on Texans’ rights by preventing licensed gun owners from carrying firearms on fairgrounds. The ban was implemented in 2024 following a 2023 shooting at the fairgrounds that left three people injured.