Federal judge upholds Texas TikTok ban state-owned devices A federal judge is blocking a challenge to the state's TikTok ban on official devices. A First Amendment group sued the state in July, arguing the ban is unconstitutional because it extends to official devices at public university. The judge ruled against that and argued that university faculty and state employees can still use TikTok on their personal devices. Critics claim TikTok could give user data to the Chinese government.