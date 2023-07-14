Federal food assistance could end for some children Nearly 5 million kids might miss out on extra money for food if they don't sign up for a federal assistance program by July 14. It's called the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program, or PEBT. It's providing $120 over the summer to families whose kids qualify for free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. The vast majority of states are taking part in the program this summer but eight states, including Texas, have not joined yet.