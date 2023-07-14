Watch CBS News

Federal food assistance could end for some children

Nearly 5 million kids might miss out on extra money for food if they don't sign up for a federal assistance program by July 14. It's called the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program, or PEBT. It's providing $120 over the summer to families whose kids qualify for free or reduced-price lunches during the school year. The vast majority of states are taking part in the program this summer but eight states, including Texas, have not joined yet.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.