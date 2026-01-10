Federal agents raid Hopkins County dog breeder amid animal cruelty investigation Federal agents with the FBI and the U.S. Department of Agriculture raided an 80‑acre ranch in Hopkins County on Friday, serving a search warrant at a dog‑breeding operation known as Giant German Shepherds. More than 100 dogs were believed to be on the property. The raid comes two days after CBS News Texas first reported allegations of animal cruelty involving the ranch’s owner, including secretly recorded video from a former employee showing a dog being tied up until it died, along with additional photos documenting mistreatment.