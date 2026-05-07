FDA approves fruit‑flavored e‑cigarettes with strict age‑verification requirements The FDA has approved the sale of fruit‑flavored e‑cigarettes made by Glass, marking a major policy shift. The company uses strict age‑verification technology — requiring users to scan their ID and pair the vape via Bluetooth — to prevent underage use. While vaping can help smokers quit traditional cigarettes, studies show non‑smoking youth who start vaping are three times more likely to begin smoking tobacco, and 87% of young users prefer fruit flavors.