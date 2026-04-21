FBI joins 24‑hour hostage standoff in Denton County A nearly 24‑hour hostage standoff in Denton County has now drawn in the FBI. Aubrey police say a man has been holding a woman inside a home since about 11:30 last night and continues to threaten to shoot her if officers get too close. A young girl who was also being held was released after several hours overnight. Neighbors have been urged to stay inside as negotiators work to end what police describe as a domestic situation involving two people who know each other.