Family questions DeSoto ISD after disabled teen hurt at school The family of a 14-year-old DeSoto ISD student with disabilities is demanding answers after she was badly injured at school. Relatives said staff initially told them the girl fell from her wheelchair when the seatbelt was not secured. Photos showed blunt injuries to her forehead and mouth, which doctors said could not have resulted from a simple fall. The family believes there is more to the story and is pressing the district for transparency.