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Fallen Van Zandt County deputy honored with procession back to Canton

Officials asked the community to line the roadways on Monday to honor Van Zandt County deputy Adam Sherifi, who was killed in the line of duty last week. The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office escorted Sherifi's body via procession from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office at 10 a.m. and traveled to the Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, where Sherifi will be laid to rest. The CBS News Texas Chopper and reporters on the ground captured the procession, which showed people lining roadways to pay respects to Sherifi.
35m ago (07:06)
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