Exhibit showcases historic Sepia magazine and its North Texas roots An exhibit at the African American Museum in Dallas is highlighting the history of Sepia magazine, a glossy monthly publication that began in Fort Worth in the 1940s and focused on Black life and culture. The museum is displaying 8,080 photographs from the magazine’s half‑century run, featuring notable figures such as Ella Fitzgerald, Malcolm X, and Thurgood Marshall. Curators say the collection captures the achievements, everyday life, and cultural legacy of Black Americans throughout the 20th century.