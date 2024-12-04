Ex-Tarrant County Jail attendant Joel Garcia seeks vindication amid murder charges in inmate's death Attorneys for Joel Garcia, a former Tarrant County Jail attendant, argue that he is innocent after being accused of killing inmate Anthony Johnson Jr. in October, suggesting others may be more culpable. Garcia, who was fired and is currently on house arrest, seeks to amend his bond conditions to work and aims for vindication. His attorneys describe Johnson's death as tragic but believe Garcia will be acquitted.