Ennis Bluebonnet Festival resumes Sunday

The Ennis Bluebonnet Festival resumes after shutting down for bad weather Saturday. Organizers say if you bought a ticket for Saturday, you can still use that ticket Sunday to walk or drive through 40 miles of bluebonnets and flowers.
