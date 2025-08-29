Electric energy fuels Argyle vs. Frisco Lone Star rematch under the Friday night lights: High School The atmosphere was electric in Argyle as the No. 4 Argyle Eagles hosted the No. 5 Frisco Lone Star Rangers in CBS News Texas’ Game of the Week. Fans from both sides were confident, with Argyle supporters hopeful for redemption after last year’s narrow loss . Reporter Briana Aldridge captured the energy and excitement as the community geared up for a high-stakes rematch under the Friday night lights.