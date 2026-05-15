Downtown Dallas’ iconic whale mural painted over for World Cup promotion A well‑known ocean‑life mural in downtown Dallas — one of the few remaining “Whaling Walls” created by environmental artist Robert Wyland — has been painted over as part of efforts to promote the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The eight‑story artwork had been a familiar sight for workers, residents, and visitors for more than two decades. Many who passed it daily say they were disappointed to see the once‑vibrant depiction of whales replaced by a solid blue wall.