Doctor talks about the importance of discussing suicide ideation to prevent a tragedy On any given day, suicide takes the lives of about 132 people and on average, twelve are children. Doctors say this is a problem we need to talk about. CBS News Texas' Brooke Katz spoke with a local doctor who has advice on how to handle the sensitive topic. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available 24/7. You can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.