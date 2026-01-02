Discussing Texas politics in 2025, and what keep to your eye on in 2026 Eye on Politics Jack Fink, Brad Johnson, formerly of The Texan, and politics editor at the Texas Tribune, Jasper Scherer, discuss the political stories from 2025 and what to watch for in 2026. In 2025, Texas was hit with deadly flooding on the Fourth of July, and the redistricting battle in the state made for a national fight that continues to have effects. In 2026, Texas voters will choose candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat, and Governor Greg Abbott is running for another term on the heels of his school voucher bill passing.