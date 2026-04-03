Dietitian explains which expiration dates matter most as grocery costs rise With grocery prices rising, experts say it’s important to understand which expiration dates matter most. A registered dietitian says to pay close attention to dates on perishable foods like meat and dairy, where bacteria and mold can grow quickly. She recommends using your senses — if food looks discolored, slimy, moldy, or smells or tastes off, throw it out. Shelf‑stable items like dried goods can often be used past their printed dates, but perishable items should be treated more cautiously.