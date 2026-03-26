DFW TSA agents sent to Houston as airport lines stretch for hours during shutdown Some TSA agents from DFW Airport are being sent to Houston to help with severe staffing shortages as the federal government shutdown continues. Airports there are seeing some of their longest lines yet, with waits reportedly reaching up to five hours at George Bush Intercontinental. TSA officials say a combination of sick calls and resignations has left checkpoints overwhelmed as agents prepare to miss a second full paycheck. Travelers told us they don’t blame the workers, but the delays have grown increasingly difficult.