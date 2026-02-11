DeMarcus Ware and Pudge Rodriguez to lead Arlington IndyCar Grand Prix INDYCAR racing is set to speed into North Texas next month, and two of the region’s most recognizable sports legends will help kick things off. Former Dallas Cowboys star and Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware, along with Texas Rangers great and Baseball Hall of Famer Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez, have been named grand marshals for the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington. The pair will deliver the iconic call: “Drivers, start your engines.”