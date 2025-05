Deion Sanders' luxurious Prosper estate listed for $5.5 million Deion Sanders' luxurious home in Prosper is on the market for $5.5 million. The estate, known as Chateau Montclair, includes numerous amenities such as a movie theater, bowling alley, basketball court, indoor pool, and a barber shop. The property spans nearly 30,000 square feet and sits on six acres. Sanders sold it to developers in 2014.