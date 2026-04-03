Decline in flexible jobs raises alarm for women in mid‑career workforce A new analysis shows a potential drop in the number of women ages mid‑30s to mid‑50s participating in the workforce. Experts point to shrinking flexibility as a major factor, with remote and hybrid job postings on Indeed falling 14% over the past four years. Women continue to shoulder a disproportionate share of childcare, elder care, and household responsibilities, all while facing rising housing and healthcare costs. Analysts say the workplace is not keeping pace with the flexibility many women need to stay employed.