Decades‑long name mix‑up hits wrong James Burton with DWI suspension James E. Burton and James D. Burton were both born on Dec. 8, 1964, at the same Houston hospital and later attended the same high school, where their records were often confused. The mix‑ups resurfaced last month when James E. received a notice that his driver’s license was suspended — a penalty meant for James D., who had pleaded guilty to DWI. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says it is working to correct the mistake, marking yet another twist in a decades‑long identity tangle.