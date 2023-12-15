Watch CBS News

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Mesquite

A Mesquite police officer says he spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to pull over the car. At a gas station, the officer says 19-year-old Payton Lawrence was uncooperative. At some point, the officer opened fire, killing Lawrence.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.