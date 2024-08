Dangerous heat continues for North Texas The Weather Alert has been extended into Friday as we will likely see the Excessive Heat Warning expanded for most of North Texas including DFW. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of North Texas including DFW until 9 p.m. Friday. Feels like temperatures of 112 are possible with air temperatures of 108. The rest of North Texas is under a Heat Advisory until 9 p.m. Friday for feels like temperatures of 108.