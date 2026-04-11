Dallas volunteers plant 50 new trees as World Cup organizers support host city In North Dallas, more than 100 volunteers joined the North Texas FIFA World Cup organizing committee and the City of Dallas to plant 50 new trees at Churchill Park and Recreation Center near Hillcrest and Churchill Way. Organizers say the effort is part of their commitment to beautify and support host cities ahead of the World Cup matches coming to the region. The added moisture from this weekend’s weather is expected to help the new trees take root.