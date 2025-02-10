Watch CBS News

Dallas resident makes a living while living out his dream street performing

Joshua Reese is a 26-year-old living out his dream every day at I-30 & Cockrell Hill in Dallas, TX.   No matter the weather, no matter what’s going on in the world, or in his life, Reese swoops up his trombone and bucket and walks nearly a mile to play for passersby.  Little do they know, Joshua has a condition that prevents him from holding down a ‘normal’ job. So, he has taken on the tried-and-true tradition of busking, or street performing, as his sole way to make a living.
