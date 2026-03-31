Dallas reopens upgraded Bachman Lake dam and spillway after two‑year closure After more than two years of construction, Dallas has reopened the renovated Bachman Lake dam and spillway in northwest Dallas, next to Love Field. City leaders held a ribbon‑cutting today to mark the completion of the rehabilitation project, which is designed to reduce flood risk, improve dam safety and enhance access to surrounding hike‑and‑bike trails. Officials say the upgrades will help preserve one of Dallas’ longstanding recreational assets for generations.