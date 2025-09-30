Dallas opens Wheatland Park Football Complex to invest in youth and future leaders Dallas city officials have officially opened the new Wheatland Park Football Complex in Oak Cliff, just north of I-20, following a $2.5 million investment. The funding covers new parking, lighting, fencing, and other amenities aimed at creating a safe and organized space for youth sports. Leaders at the ribbon-cutting emphasized the importance of investing in young people, saying facilities like this help shape future community leaders.