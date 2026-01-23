Watch CBS News

Dallas opens Fair Park emergency shelter as North Texas cities expand warming centers

Dallas has opened its emergency shelter at Fair Park, where volunteers have been preparing space for roughly 1,200 people. The city is partnering with local organizations to provide meals and supplies, and officials say the large, open building will offer better conditions for those seeking warmth. Other North Texas cities, including Arlington, are also opening public libraries and recreation centers as designated warming areas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue