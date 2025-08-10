Dallas Lincoln High School grieves sudden loss of 17-year-old track champion Roy Lee Hughes Jr. Lincoln High School is mourning the sudden death of 17-year-old Roy Lee Hughes Jr., a state champion track athlete, just days before the start of the school year. Dallas police say Hughes was found unresponsive at his home on Friday after returning from practice. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue. His official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.