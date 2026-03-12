Dallas Jewish leaders stress security after Michigan synagogue attack Jewish leaders in Dallas say news of the Michigan synagogue attack immediately renewed conversations about safety at local synagogues and community gatherings. The CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas said he was in a meeting with other leaders when the incident broke out and that security concerns dominated the discussion. He added that the growing time, funding, and attention required for security is pulling organizations away from their core missions, even as they remain committed to protecting their communities.