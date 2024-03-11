Watch CBS News

Dallas ISD students call for DA to reopen case against teacher

Some Dallas high school students want police to reopen a case against a teacher who assaulted a student after charges were dropped. A video posted to social media last April showed Kimball High School teacher and coach Marcel Brooks punching a student in a hallway. Charges against Brooks were later dropped. Students held a news conference Monday, asking for District Attorney John Creuzot to reopen the case. Kimball High no longer lists Brooks as a faculty member on its website.
