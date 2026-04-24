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Dallas freezes hiring, tightens spending as $16 million budget shortfall grows

Dallas officials say the city is facing a budget shortfall of more than $16 million this year, driven largely by soaring police and fire overtime costs and weakening sales‑tax revenue. In response, the city has enacted an immediate hiring freeze — with exceptions only for mission‑critical roles — along with new limits on overtime, non‑essential travel and department spending. Leaders say they’re closely monitoring finances as they work to prevent deeper cuts later in the fiscal year.
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