Dallas freezes hiring, tightens spending as $16 million budget shortfall grows Dallas officials say the city is facing a budget shortfall of more than $16 million this year, driven largely by soaring police and fire overtime costs and weakening sales‑tax revenue. In response, the city has enacted an immediate hiring freeze — with exceptions only for mission‑critical roles — along with new limits on overtime, non‑essential travel and department spending. Leaders say they’re closely monitoring finances as they work to prevent deeper cuts later in the fiscal year.