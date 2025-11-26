Watch CBS News

Dallas family shows how planning and safety keep Thanksgiving cooking stress-free

As Thanksgiving approaches, health experts are reminding families to prioritize kitchen safety during holiday meal prep. One Dallas family says their planning starts weeks in advance — sending invitations, creating menus, and preparing dishes ahead of time. They also set out appetizers away from the kitchen to keep guests from crowding the cooking area, a step experts strongly recommend to avoid accidents in busy holiday kitchens.
