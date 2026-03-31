Dallas delays release of City Hall emails, citing security and negotiations CBS News Texas requested thousands of emails tied to the future of Dallas City Hall after a city report identified more than $1 billion in needed repairs. The city released 649 pages but asked the Texas Attorney General for permission to withhold thousands more, citing security concerns and confidential business negotiations. Critics, including some council members, have raised transparency concerns as discussions continue. The City Council is expected to decide City Hall’s future in June.