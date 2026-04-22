Dallas all‑girls robotics team heads to world championship The Lady Bots — an all‑girls robotics team from Dallas ISD’s School for the Talented and Gifted in Pleasant Grove — are gearing up for the VEX World Championship this week. The moment is especially meaningful because the girls who founded the team six years ago are now in their final year of middle school, hoping to cap their journey with another world‑level run. The VEX World Championship brings together teams from more than 60 countries, making it one of the largest and most competitive robotics events in the world.