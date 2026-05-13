DA says new finding emerged in Everman search for missing 6‑year‑old Crews continued searching the Everman home tied to missing 6‑year‑old Noel Rodriguez‑Alvarez as investigators reported a new development. District Attorney Phil Sorrells said crews had found something, though its significance remains unclear. Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez‑Singh, is still in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting transfer to a state hospital for competency restoration, and her attorney argues prosecutors lack physical evidence to prove murder.