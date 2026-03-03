Crowds energized at Crockett and Talarico watch parties as long election night begins Watch parties for both major Democratic Senate candidates were buzzing as supporters settled in for what is expected to be a long night of returns. In Dallas, Jasmine Crockett’s event had the feel of a full‑blown party, with music, a packed room, and supporters energized by her fiery, fighter‑style persona. In Austin, James Talarico’s crowd was equally animated, cheering as updates flashed across screens and tracking the high‑profile race closely. Both gatherings reflected strong enthusiasm as campaigns and voters waited for results to build.