Crockett’s remarks on ICE spark heated response from political opponents Following two deadly shootings of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis, Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett is facing criticism for comparing the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions to historical slave patrols and Nazi Germany. Crockett says she is framing her concerns through her understanding of history, while opponents — including Sen. John Cornyn — argue her remarks go too far. The comments come amid heightened scrutiny of federal operations after the recent shootings.