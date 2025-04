Court rules against Attorney General Ken Paxton, awards ex-employees $6.67 million in whistleblower A Travis County court ruled against Attorney General Ken Paxton in the whistleblower case. The judge sided with former employees who claimed they were unjustly fired by Paxton in 2020, awarding them $6.67 million. Last November, Paxton's office agreed not to contest the lawsuit to avoid being questioned under oath.