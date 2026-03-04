Cornyn-Paxton Senate race heads to runoff as Trump urges GOP to avoid extended fight Texas’ U.S. Senate primary ended with Democrat James Talarico winning outright, while Republican Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton are headed to a May 26 runoff after a tight, expensive race. The morning after the election, President Trump publicly urged Republicans to avoid a prolonged fight, saying he plans to endorse one of the candidates and suggesting the other should step aside once he does.