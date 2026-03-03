Cornyn, Paxton and Hunt await results as GOP Senate primary enters final hours On the Republican side of the U.S. Senate primary, incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is seeking a fifth term while facing challenges from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt. Paxton is holding his election‑night watch party in Dallas, where he has expressed confidence that he can secure the nomination outright. Preparations were underway at the Marriott Dallas Uptown, where supporters are expected to gather as results begin to come in.