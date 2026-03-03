Cornyn and Paxton watch parties track developments as GOP Senate primary unfolds Coverage from Austin and Dallas captured the mood inside two major Republican Senate primary watch parties. At Sen. John Cornyn’s headquarters in Austin, the campaign prepared for him to speak later in the night as supporters and media tracked how the race was unfolding. In Dallas, Ken Paxton’s watch party was already lively, with a packed room of supporters awaiting his arrival and discussing the dynamics of the contest. Both gatherings reflected strong interest and high energy around a competitive primary expected to stretch late into the night.