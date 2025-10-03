Conviction of Gateway Church founder Robert Morris sends powerful message to survivors and abusers Evangelical pastor Robert Morris has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl decades ago. The survivor, Cindy Clemishire, says the conviction brings relief and marks the start of her journey to help others. Her story, first shared on a Christian blog, has resonated widely—sending a powerful message to survivors, abusers, and parents alike. Advocates say the case reflects a broader reckoning with long-hidden abuse.