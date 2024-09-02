Watch CBS News

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett remembers fallen Dallas officer Darron Burks as dear friend

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett said she was friends with fallen Dallas police Officer Darron Burks, who was gunned down last week. Crockett described his recent death as a “gut punch” and a significant loss for North Texas.
