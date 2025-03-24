Watch CBS News

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett discusses tax cuts, budget resolution

Republicans are looking to extend the tax cuts from 2017 and say if they're not made permanent, everybody's taxes are going to increase. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Dallas (D) weighs in on the conversation.
