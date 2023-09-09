Community outreach events serving DFW families in need September marks Hunger Action Month. The North Texas Food Bank is providing free food until 11:00 this morning at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seagoville and the Community Missionary Baptist Church in De Soto. Meanwhile, the Tarrant County Food Bank is also giving back to the community in a big way. Their community outreach event begins at 10:00 in Euless and it will go until 2:00 p.m., along with free groceries, clothing and haircuts for families in need.